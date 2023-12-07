First Panera Bread opens in Northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's very first Panera Bread opened Thursday morning.

The new restaurant is located at 6470 North Desert Boulevard, in the northwest. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Customers will have a variety of eating options, including dine-in, drive-thru, catering, rapid pick-up, delivery, and outdoor patio dining.

Company officials say they expect the new location to generate 50+ new jobs.

The grand opening is happening Thursday, December 7 through Saturday, December 9. During the grand opening customers will be able to sample the food and sign up for giveaways. The first 100 customers receive a free bagel and cream cheese for a year certificate and a free tumbler. All customers who show up during the grand opening will have the chance to spin for free prizes and food.