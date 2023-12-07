Governor reports economic growth in Texas outpacing the rest of the county

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas' economy has expanded faster than the rest of the United States for the fourth quarter in a row, according to a release sent out by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The Governor of the Lone Star State stated that in the second quarter, Texas' GDP grew at an annual rate of 4.9%, ahead of the nationwide rate of 2.1%.

GDP, or Gross Domestic Product, is the value of all goods and services produced in a given area. It is general used to indicate overall economic productivity and health.

ABC-7 has reached out to the City of El Paso's Economic Development Office to check if and how the economy has improved in the Borderland.

El Paso welcomed its first ever Panera Bread location on Thursday, December 7th. It's one of several global brands to move into the Sun City in recent months.