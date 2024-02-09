Dave’s Hot Chicken opens first location in El Paso Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday marks the official grand opening of the first Dave's Hot Chicken in El Paso. The restaurant is located at 12261 Eastlake Blvd. in Far East El Paso.

The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders. The restaurant also offers creamy mac and cheese, crispy fries, cheese fries and kale slaw.

The brand started as a parking lot startup in Los Angeles, CA.

The restaurant was founded in 2017 by Arman Oganesyan, trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.

The company has expanded to over 140 locations in the United States and Canada.