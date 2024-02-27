El Paso County to address manufacturing industry at Tornillo Port of Entry

TORNILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Representatives from El Paso County convened with binational

stakeholders from the export manufacturing industry, carriers, and customs agents from the Paso del Norte Region and Chihuahua City Tuesday.

The meeting was a continuation of ongoing efforts to promote commercial crossings at the Tornillo Port of Entry (PoE).

During a recent trip to Chihuahua City, stakeholders identified key challenges inhibiting the full utilization of Tornillo PoE. Concerns that were discussed included security, freight costs, and the need for streamlined customs processes.

A press conference will be held at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse on Tuesday, February 27 at 1:00 p.m. to provide an update on the second meeting held with Tornillo PoE stakeholders.