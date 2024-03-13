Development company breaks ground on new industrial park in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Developers broke ground on the Rancho Del Rey Logistics Park today.

The 3.7 million square feet development, located near the intersection of I-10 and Loop 375 in Far East El Paso, is being built by the Sansone Group, Raith Capital Partners, Catamount Construction, and Colliers.

"Recognizing the pivotal importance of our location, the proximity of our distribution center to the Port of Entry is a significant advantage," a spokesperson explained in a news release. "This strategic setup streamlines the smooth integration of manufactured goods into the US distribution system."

In the first phase of development, the groups will construct three industrial buildings by the end of 2024. They plan to lease them to large global companies.

‌A number of Borderland leaders attended the event. El Paso Rep. Art Fierro, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, Mayor Oscar Leeser, Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Borderplex CEO Jon Barela, and Father David Ivey.

The Sansone Group is a commercial real estate firm headquartered in St. Louis.

"This is our first joint venture with Raith, who has been a tremendous partner throughout this project," Sansone Group Principal Nick Sansone said. "We hope there will be many more."