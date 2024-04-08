Skip to Content
EPCC teamed up with NASA for a Solar Eclipse viewing event.

Published 6:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- About 500 people showed up at EPCC's Mission Del Paso campus to view the solar eclipse.

EPCC and NASA encouraged people to use their app called Globe observer. The app allows you to collect information and send it to NASA. From there, scientists use the information to learn more about how the environment changes, from the clouds all the way to the ground during an Solar Eclipse.

EPCC Physics and Astronomy Professor said during a Solar Eclipse lower temperatures and dimming are what El Pasoans will experience.

Tyaun Marshburn

