Express clothing store back open at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Express at Cielo Vista Mall is now back open after being closed to the public for one day.

According to the sign posted on the business, the locks were changed because the retail store failed to pay rent.

The post stated they owe $252,928.32. The notice details that this amount would need to be paid in full, plus an additional $350 for the cost of the locks to be changed, for the store to reopen.

A corporate official says shoppers are now allowed back in the store once again.