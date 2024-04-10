Skip to Content
Biz/Tech

ReadyOne hiring workers in El Paso

By
Updated
today at 12:25 PM
Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ReadyOne is looking to hire 100+ individuals with and without disabilities for various job positions.

The event will be Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. They are hiring for positions like sewing machine operators, general labor, mechanics, and quality control auditors—all with and without experience.

ReadyOne focuses on hiring workers with disabilities, although the company also employs people without disabilities.

Tune in to ABC 7 at 6 pm for more information.

Article Topic Follows: Biz/Tech

Jump to comments ↓

Tyaun Marshburn

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content