ReadyOne hiring workers in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ReadyOne is looking to hire 100+ individuals with and without disabilities for various job positions.

The event will be Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. They are hiring for positions like sewing machine operators, general labor, mechanics, and quality control auditors—all with and without experience.

ReadyOne focuses on hiring workers with disabilities, although the company also employs people without disabilities.

