Food City celebrating May the 4th with Star Wars milk, treats

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Food City is teaming up with Price's Dairy to bring El Paso Star Wars-branded treats ahead of the annual May the 4th celebrations.

The special items include limited-edition blue milk, Blue Conchas, and special donuts. The treats are available April 17 through May 7 and the milk will be available through July while supplies last.

Courtesy: Food City

Food City's Ranchland location will host a May the 4th event where El Pasoans can take pictures, participate in a costume contest, sample food, get their faces painted, and buy merchandise from vendors. People who participate in the contest will have the chance to win a $50 gift card to Food City. The store is located at 7444 Gateway East. The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Courtesy: Food City

Also happening this month, Food City and Price's will give one lucky winner a year of free milk. All you have to do to enter is fill out an entry form at a Food City location starting April 20, 2024. Organizers will choose and announce the winner at the May the 4th Event.

Courtesy: Food City

Food City has a long history in El Paso, starting as El Rancho Mart in 1964 before evolving into the franchise we know today in 1972.