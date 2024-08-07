ABC-7 to sit down with new El Paso Chamber CEO

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber's new CEO agreed to sit down with ABC-7 to talk about his new role, and goals for the chamber moving forward.

Ricardo Mora was announced as the chamber's new CEO Monday. He will begin working for the chamber on Aug. 19.

Mora describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur.” He most recently worked as Principal at RM International, a specialized IT and asset management company. He is also the co-founder of the Technology Hub Business Innovation Center, a tech incubator and accelerator in Juárez.

Mora also serves on a number of non-profit boards, including Desarrollo Economico Ciudad Juárez, Funax-FabLab Juarez, the Arrowhead NMSU-AIN advisory council and the UTEP Development board.

The El Paso Chamber's mission statement reads:

"Since 1899, the El Paso Chamber has driven connection and innovation in El Paso. Our driving principals have been to move El Paso forward by fostering business, recognizing that business is the foundation for growth and prosperity. Member driven, the El Paso Chamber has been a part of every major business and social development in our region’s history and we are just getting started. Our brand is synonymous with business success. As it did more than a century ago, the El Paso Chamber keeps driving prosperity."

You can read more about the El Paso Chamber on its website.

Tune into ABC-7 at 10 for Xtra Perspective from Mora as he prepares to lead the El Paso Chamber.