Ricardo Mora named new El Paso Chamber CEO

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber announced Monday it hired a new CEO.

Ricardo Mora describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur.” He most recently worked as Principal at RM International, a specialized IT and asset management company. He is also the co-founder of the Technology Hub Business Innovation Center, a tech incubator and accelerator in Juárez.

"I am honored to join the El Paso Chamber and look forward to driving growth and innovation in our business community," said Mora.

Mora serves on a number of non-profit boards, including Desarrollo Economico Ciudad Juárez, Funax-FabLab Juarez, the Arrowhead NMSU-AIN advisory council and the UTEP Development board.

“Our selection committee was purposeful in finding a CEO who can help develop and capitalize on opportunities of binational near-shoring, tech manufacturing and human capital development. Ricardo doesn’t just fit the bill, he exceeds it,” said Elizabeth O’Hara, Chairwoman of the El Paso Chamber executive board.

"Strengthening binational commerce is key to our region's prosperity,” added Mora. “The El Paso Chamber is the business community’s lead advocate. I look forward to continuing that work for business today and businesses of the future.”

Mora’s hiring concludes a nearly 90-day national search to replace Andrea Hutchins, who served as the El Paso Chamber CEO for almost two years. Hutchins’ time as CEO ended when her husband, an active-duty soldier at Fort Bliss, TX, was recently transferred to Washington state. The vacancy prompted more than 300 nationwide applicants.

Mora will begin work for the El Paso Chamber on Aug. 19, 2024.