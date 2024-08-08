The best restaurants in El Paso, according to El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in El Paso by diners. The ratings are listed on Yelp.

Read the full list of top-rated restaurants below.

Top-rated Restaurants in El Paso

5.0 (7 reviews)

Mexican, Seafood

“It's one of the best sea food places in El Paso. Very economic and tastes good." Josh S.

5.0 (8 reviews)

Mexican

"The food is so good, the lady serving and working the front is very kind. Everything we got was affordable and delicious." Tina B.

5.0 (10 reviews)

Tacos, Food Trucks

“My favorite spot everything is good especially the tripitas. The owner is also amazing. It does take a bit for the food to be ready but it's because everything is made as it's ordered so it's worth the wait. I 100 percent recommend." Marcos C.

5.0 (11 reviews)

Beer, Wine & Spirits, Sandwiches, Wine Bars

“This is a lovely little wine bar, such a great find! It's not a liquor store as labeled on Google. My husband and I are so glad we found this place while visiting El Paso. Great wine selection, staff was very friendly and knowledgeable of the wines." Emily R.

5.0 (12 reviews)

Mexican, Seafood, Food Trucks

“The guys are extremely professional and super nice, the food is 10/10 delicious! Whatever that black sauce is fire kiddos enjoyed every bite! the shrimp cocktail, ceviche and shrimp tacos were all so authentic and succulent ! Easy to get to, more than enough parking and quick service." Denicza A.

5.0 (14 reviews)

Food Trucks, Burgers

“Yum! Solo fries- add cheese and the Lil Anakin. Food was fresh and was ready quickly. The meat was high quality! So glad we found this place. Customer service was 5 star!" John M.

5.0 (16 reviews)

Sandwiches, Coffee & Tea, Desserts

“This spot is a hidden gem, the ice coffee and churros were good. Good prices cute location." Sandy M.

5.0 (34 reviews)

Category: Tacos, Food Trucks

“Always look forward to visiting when I'm in El Paso. This is the only place to get my Birria fix. I've tried many places in other cities but 4tacos is head and shoulders above all the rest!!" Randy M.

