EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some El Pasoans spotted an object moving through the sky over the Sun City recently. That object was SpaceX's Falcon 9 delivering Starlink satellites into space. It was visible over El Paso as it moved into a low orbit.

The approximately 6,300 Starlink satellites form a chain around the earth and provide internet communications.

Tim O'Malley sent in a photo of the Falcon 9 passing over El Paso to ABC-7.