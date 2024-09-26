DeadBeach, Old Sheepdog, Three Missions breweries team up to help Ruidoso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- DeadBeach Brewery, Old Sheepdog Brewery, and Three Missions Brewery are teaming up for a craft beer fundraiser benefiting Ruidoso in the wake of the massive wildfires that ravaged the village this summer.

The Collective Good Project's proceeds will go to the Community Foundation of Lincoln County. Downshift Brewing Company in Ruidoso started the initiative and approached the Borderland companies to help out.

Each brewery has crafted their own "Collective Good" beer, which is now being sold in support of the project.

DeadBeach made a 4.0% ABV Peach Pilsner. The bear is available at 3200 Durazno Avenue until it sells out.

Old Sheepdog made a 4.5% ABV traditional Kölsch available from the start of October while supplies last. The brewery is located at 3900 Rosa Avenue.

Three Missions made a 4.6% ABV Blonde Ale available starting October 12, 2024 until supplies run out. The brewery is located at 10179 Socorro Road.