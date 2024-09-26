ReadyOne Industries receives $193.7 million contract to make protective military apparel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Defense Logistics Agency Trap Support just awarded El Paso's ReadyOne Industries a $193.7 million contract to produce chemical protective military apparel. That includes the production of Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology coats and pants for the U.S. military.

ReadyOne Industries specializes in manufacturing garments. This two-year contract, which is set to run through September 20, 2026, will extend the company's market reach. Through this new contract, ReadyOne will be making gear for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.

"This achievement is a testament to our workforce's exceptional skill and unwavering dedication—approximately 75% of whom are individuals with significant disabilities," said Craig Wellons, President and COO of ReadyOne Industries. "We are committed to delivering the highest quality products to our military and expanding career opportunities within the disabled community. This award underscores our dual commitment to excellence and empowerment."

The company says it is proud to be working with the U.S. Department of Defense and is looking to strengthen its ongoing partnership with the DOD.