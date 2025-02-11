Mexico says Trump’s steel, aluminum tariffs are unjustified

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard spoke on the 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico saying "is not justified" because the U.S. exports more into Mexico than Mexican imports into the U.S.

"Mexico imports more steel from the United States than it exports," Ebrard said during a news conference today.

President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum on all countries in the world this week "without exceptions or exemptions."

Secretary Ebrard and Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum showed data sourced to the U.S. Census Bureau, showing Mexican steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. have decreased since 2022.

Ebrard pointed out that he is waiting for the new U.S. Secretary of Commerce Jeremy Pelter to be sworn in this week before conducting any meetings and conversations with his office.

These 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum are set to take effect on March 12.

ABC-7 reached out to local industry and maquiladora business leaders to learn more on the impact these new tariffs could have on the border's economy once they take effect in a month.