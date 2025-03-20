Tesla is recalling most Cybertrucks due to exterior panel issue

Tesla is recalling nearly all Cybertrucks in the United States to fix an exterior panel that could detach during driving, the latest in a series of call-backs for the pickup truck.

The recall covers just over 46,000 vehicles built from November 2023 through February 27 of this year, Tesla said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Thursday.

The recall could prove to be a setback for Tesla (TSLA), whose stock has lost about half its value this year as the electric vehicle maker grapples with rising competition, an aging lineup and backlash against CEO Elon Musk’s controversial role overseeing cuts to federal spending in the Trump White House.

The recall addresses the risk that a stainless-steel exterior trim panel can detach from the vehicle, making it a road hazard and boosting the risk of a crash, Tesla said. Tesla’s service will replace the rail panel assembly with a new one that meets durability testing requirements, the automaker said.

On February 21, the NHTSA notified Tesla of a vehicle owner who alleged a rail panel detachment.

Tesla said a detached rail panel may create a detectable noise inside the cabin or customers may observe the panel coming loose or separating from the vehicle.

Tesla said it is aware of 151 warranty claims that may be related to the recall issue, but no collisions or injuries.

While Tesla does not break out deliveries of its Cybertrucks, the recalled vehicles represent a vast majority of the Cybertruck vehicles on the road, based on analyst estimates.

Demand for the unconventional EV pickup already showed signs of weakness toward the end of last year.

Shares of the EV maker fell 1.4% in premarket trading.

Tesla shares, initially boosted post-election due to Musk’s relationship with US President Donald Trump, have fallen nearly 42% this year.

Analysts have pointed to a change in sentiment toward the EV maker from existing customers and potential new buyers, as reactions toward the brand such as protests at Tesla stores across the US and sales boycotts emerge.

Tesla accounts for a large portion of recalled vehicles in the US. In 2024, Tesla topped the list for US recalls with its vehicles accounting for 5.1 million call-backs, according to recall management firm BizzyCar. However, most issues for the brand’s cars were usually resolved with over-the-air software updates.