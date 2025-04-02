Local auto dealerships speak on Trump’s tariffs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Trump's car tariffs on all cars and light-duty trucks imported into the U.S. are set to go into effect on April 2, 2025.

An executive order was signed last week to impose a 25% tariff on these vehicle imports which could impact car brands and some foreign countries that export their vehicles to the U.S.

The White House has also said a tax on automobile parts imported into the U.S. will be imposed in May.

ABC-7 spoke with Shamaley Ford to learn more about the impacts these tariffs could have on local vehicle prices.

More updates in later newscasts.