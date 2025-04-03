Skip to Content
Biz/Tech

Mexico continues negotiating tariffs with U.S.

Gobierno de México
By , ,
Published 12:00 PM

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard praised the treatment received by Mexico after President Trump unveiled a new global tariff plan on Wednesday.

President Trump announced new worldwide countries on all good imported into the U.S., excluding Mexico and Canada due to USMCA. But both neighboring countries could still be subjected to other tariffs on vehicles, steel, and aluminum.

“President Sheinbaum’s strategy has worked. We (Mexico) have a preferential treatment,” Secretary Ebrard said during a morning news conference.

"There are no additional tariffs to Mexico and that is good for the country,” President Sheinbaum said as well.

ABC-7 reached out to local business, trade and commercial leaders to learn what impacts the border could still see with this new round of sweeping tariffs.

More updates in later newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: Biz/Tech

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content