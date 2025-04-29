Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders visiting El Paso for car wash opening

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tommy's Express Car Wash is hosting the official grand opening of its new location at Mesa and Mesa Hills tomorrow, featuring a special appearance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Tommy's Express' community party is happening Wednesday, April 30, 2025 from 4 to 7 PM at the company's new high efficiency facility.

The new location is located at 5704 North Mesa Street in West El Paso. Find more information here.

The car wash has not yet said what role the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will take at the grand opening party. This is not the first time the cheerleaders have been on hand for an opening of a Tommy's Express Car Wash in El Paso. They cheered on the opening of the location at Montana and Geronimo in November 2023.