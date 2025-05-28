Small-town coffee shop goes viral for coffee order video



By Chris Roush

STANBERRY, Missouri (KQTV) — In a town of about 1,200 people, a coffee shop is having millions of people checking it out.

3 Point Coffee, a small-town coffee shop in Stanberry, Mo., uses social media to help with marketing and one of shop’s TikTok videos is going viral.

A video featuring a local longtime educator, Bruce Johnson, asking for a “black coffee” or actually “Pretty Pink in Lotus” and not wanting to be shamed for it has been watched more than 7 million times.

“Let’s make it go viral,” Manager Destiny Clayton said. “Let’s create some funny videos that people want to see.”

Clayton, and barista Lauren Johnson enjoy making fun, unique videos that bring more attention to the coffee shop in Stanberry.

You can find the viral video at:tiktok.com/@3pointcoffee and other videos, too.

