Immigration Raids and Arrests Disrupt businesses and immigrant families in Los Angeles region and other parts of the U.S.

“I’m scared to death to leave my house.”

By Dianne Solis, Cindy Carcamo and Alfredo Corchado

Photos by Cindy Carcamo and Aaron Montes

Editor’s note: This story was co-published with Puente News Collaborative. a bilingual nonprofit newsroom, convener, and funder dedicated to high-quality, fact-based news and information from the U.S.-Mexico border.

SANTA ANA, Calif.—At Hector’s Mariscos restaurant in this heavily Latino and immigrant city, sales of Mexican seafood have plummeted. Seven tables would normally be full, but diners sit at only two this Tuesday afternoon.

“I haven’t seen it like this since COVID,” manager Lorena Marin said in Spanish as cumbia music played on loudspeakers. A U.S. citizen, Marin even texted customers she was friendly with, encouraging them to come in.

“No, I’m staying home,” a customer texted back. “It’s really screwed up out there with all of those immigration agents.”

Increasing immigrant arrests in California have begun to gut-punch the economy and wallets of immigrant families and beyond. In some cases, immigrants with legal status and even U.S. citizens have been swept into President Trump’s dragnet.

The 2004 fantasy film “A Day Without a Mexican” – chronicling what would happen to California if Mexican immigrants disappeared — is fast becoming real-life weeks without Mexicans and many other immigrants. The implications are stark for many, both economically and personally.

“We are now seeing a very significant shift toward enforcement at labor sites where people are working,” said Andrew Selee, president of the non-partisan Migration Policy Institute in Washington, D.C. “Not a focus on people with criminal records, but a focus on people who are deeply integrated in the American economy.”

In California, immigrant workers comprise a larger share of certain industries than they do of the nation overall. Here, the foreign-born make up 62% of agricultural labor and 42% of construction workers, according to the American Immigration Council. Some 85% of sewing machine operators in garment factories are foreign-born. Fully 40% of entrepreneurs are foreign-born.

Nationally, approximately one-fourth of workers in agriculture and construction are foreign-born, according to the American Immigration Council. More than half of drywall hangers, plasterers, and stucco masons are foreign-born. And in science-technology-engineering-and-math, so-called STEM fields, nearly a quarter of workers are foreign-born, says the ACI.

The current enforcement trend, Selee added, will “lead to a strategy that will have big economic implications if they continue to go after people who are active in the labor force rather than those who have criminal records.”

In California and across an aging nation, about half of the foreign-born are naturalized U.S. citizens – a crucial defense in immigration raids and arrests.

Selee said the current strategy was launched when “the Trump administration realized they weren't getting large numbers by following traditional approaches to pursuing people who are priority targets for deportation.”

Now, the threat and chilling effect from immigration raids can be felt in disparate communities from Dallas to El Paso to rural Wisconsin — among migrants and in some cases, the employers who hire them.

In the tiny town of Waumandee in Wisconsin, dairy farmer John Rosenow said he can’t find U.S. citizens who can withstand the rigors of dairy work.

“Fact of the matter is, if you want to eat or drink milk, you are going to need immigrant workers.”

“Yes, we want to get rid of the people who are bad actors,” Rosenow adds. “But the people I know, people who are working in the dairy farms, are just hard-working people, getting things done, doing jobs Americans don’t want to do.”

In California’s San Joaquin Valley, rancher and melon grower Joe Del Bosque has heard reports of U.S. immigration agents chasing workers in the strawberry fields south of his operation.

Tuesday, protestors listened to community organizers in front of the Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana.

The San Joaquin Valley, known as the food basket of the world, is heavily dependent upon foreign-born workers, especially at harvest time, Del Bosque said. He currently has 100 people working for him, and those numbers will double as the harvest picks up in the coming weeks.

“They're going to disrupt the harvest and food chain. This will hurt the American consumer.” Del Bosque said. “These people are hard workers. They come to work, especially if they have families here or in Mexico.”

Tuesday, protestors held a sign while they listened to community organizers in front of the Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana.

In a surprise pivot late last week, Trump announced an easing of the crackdown in the agriculture and hospitality industries. The New York Times first reported that new guidance from a senior ICE official called for a “hold on worksite enforcement investigations/operations" on agriculture, restaurants, and hotels. The ICE guidance, issued in an email, also said agents weren’t to make arrests of “noncriminal collaterals,” a key point amid those who note that many detained immigrants have had no criminal record. The Department of Homeland Security told staff it was reversing that guidance on Monday.

Luis Pérez, chef at Lola Gaspar and Chapter One in Santa Ana, said business is down and several restaurant workers are scared after immigration sweeps in the city. He’s pictured in front of Lola Gaspar, a Michelin mentioned restaurant in downtown Santa Ana.

Raids or the threat of them are also taking an emotional toll on families and generating protests in Chicago, Seattle, Spokane, Wash., New York, San Antonio, Dallas, and elsewhere. Larger protests are expected in the days to come.

In El Paso, protesters flipped the White House script that undocumented immigrants were “criminals.” They waved mostly U.S. flags and shouted “No justice, no peace. Shame on ICE.”

Among the protesters was Alejandra, a U.S. citizen and a junior at the University of Texas at El Paso. She asked for partial anonymity for fear of reprisal against her mixed-status family.

She said she took to this border city's streets to honor the sacrifice of her grandparents who migrated from Ciudad Juárez. “All it takes is for you to look at who took that first step to bring you the life you have currently.”

In the Dallas area, a Guatemalan said he’d been absent from construction sites for days.

Tuesday, Alexa Vargas, owner of Vibes Boutique in Santa Ana, said her sales have dipped by 30% after immigration agents launched sweeps across Southern California.

“There’s too much fear, too much to risk,” said Gustavo, requesting his surname be withheld because he is undocumented. “I fear tomorrow, tonight. I may be deported, and who loses? My family back in Guatemala.”

Tough immigration enforcement has been the top-polling issue for Trump. But favor may be slipping. A poll released last week by Quinnipiac University showed Trump had a 43% approval rating on immigration and a 54% disapproval rating. That poll was conducted from June 5 to June 9, after several days of protests.

Meanwhile, back in Santa Ana, a city of about 316,000 in Southern California, shop owner Alexa Vargas said foot traffic has slowed around her store, Vibes Boutique, with sales plummeting about 30% in recent days.

Hundreds of people marched in a peaceful protest in downtown Santa Ana on Wednesday.

On a recent day, the shop’s jeans and glitzy T-shirts remained untouched. Metered parking spots on the usually busy street sat empty. A fruit and snow cone vendor whom Vargas usually frequents had been missing for days.

“It shouldn’t be this dead right now,” Vargas said on a Tuesday afternoon. “People are too scared to go out. Even if you’re a citizen, but you look a certain way. Some people don’t want to risk it.”

Reyna, a restaurant cook, told her boss she didn’t feel safe going to work after she heard about the immigration detentions at Home Depot stores in the city.

She is in the U.S. without legal status, and fears becoming an ICE target. Current immigration laws and policies don’t provide a way to obtain legal status, even though Reyna has been living in the U.S. for more than 20 years.

“I need to work, but honestly, I’m scared to death to leave my house.”

For now, her life is on hold, she says.

She canceled a party for her son’s high school graduation. She no longer drives her younger children to summer school. She even stopped attending behavioral therapy sessions for her 7-year-old autistic son.

Reyna said she can’t sleep. She suffers from headaches every day.

Early Tuesday, she said, immigration agents in an unmarked vehicle swept up her husband’s 20-year-old nephew, who is a Mexican national without legal status. The scene unreeled across from her home.

Her autistic son, a U.S.-born citizen, has begged her to allow him to play on the front yard swing set.

“No, honey. We can’t go outside,” Reyna told him.

“Why?” he asked.

“The police are taking people away,” she explained. “They are taking away people who were not born here.”

— Aaron Montes, KTEP News reporter, contributed to this report from El Paso.

Cindy Carcamo is an award-winning, veteran journalist who has reported on immigration issues for more than 20 years, mostly as a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times. She will be a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University this fall. @thecindycarcamo

Dianne Solis is a freelance journalist. She has worked as a staff writer for The Dallas Morning News and The Wall Street Journal. Her work has aired on KERA public radio and the Texas Standard. She was a Nieman fellow at Harvard. @disolis Alfredo Corchado is the executive editor for Puente News Collaborative and the former Mexico/Border Correspondent for The Dallas Morning News. He’s the author of “Midnight in Mexico” and “Homelands.” He was a 2009 Nieman Fellow at Harvard. @ajcorchado

Dudley Althaus has reported on Mexico, Latin America, and beyond for more than three decades as a staff newspaper correspondent. Beginning his career at a small newspaper on the Texas-Mexico border, Althaus had an award-winning 22-year stint as Mexico City bureau chief of the Houston Chronicle and later as a Mexico correspondent for The Wall Street Journal. @dqalthaus