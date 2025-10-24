Skip to Content
El Pollo Loco opens on Airway in East El Paso

El Pollo Loco
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Pollo Loco location opened in El Paso today!

The new fire-grilled chicken restaurant is located at 1441 Airway Boulevard on the eastside.

The famous chain started in 1974 when founder Pancho Ochoa noticed his local restaurant lacked reliability. According to the company's history, posted to its website, Ochoa started the restaurant with his family's signature citrus-marinaded chicken recipe. The restaurant chain then spread across Mexico and into the U.S. It is no longer operated by the Ochoa family.

Earlier this year, a Palenque Grill location opened in Cielo Vista Mall. That chain was also started by Ochoa.

El Pollo Loco offers burrito bowls, quesadillas, nachos, tostadas, salads, chicken meals, and tacos.

