Juárez to host thousands, if not millions of borderland shoppers during ‘Buen Fin’

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- City of Juárez to host its annual 'Buen Fin,' which typically sees thousands, if not millions of borderland shoppers and also from other parts of Mexico and the U.S.

Sales and other promotions on most products are expected to be seen by shoppers all weekend, starting Thursday.

The City of Juárez, along with the National Chamber of Commerce in Juárez (CANACO) will host the 15th edition of 'Buen Fin,' which was created and started here on the border and expanded across Mexico.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies say they will be patrolling and conducting operations at all malls and shopping centers to ensure people's safety while shopping this weekend.

ABC-7 spoke with CANACO and other borderland shoppers ahead of what they call "the cheapest weekend of the year."

More updates in later newscasts.