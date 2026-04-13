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Fort Bliss to hold public meeting about AI data center project

KVIA
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Published 6:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fort Bliss will hold a community listening session about a newly-announced data center project, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office said Monday.

The Department of the Army reached an agreement to negotiate with Global Investment Firm Carlyle to build a data center on Fort Bliss, the 1st Armored Division said. The center is estimated to take up 1,384 acres of land to develop AI "in support of national defense interests."

Doors for the meeting open at 6 p.m. April 22 at the Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel Conference Center. Opening comments start at 6:30 p.m., and the event ends at 7:30 p.m.

Officials from the Department of the Army, Fort Bliss, and Carlyle will provide status updates on the project before turning to community feedback.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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