Global Investment Firm to build, operate commercial data center on Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) - The United States Army today announced that Global Investment Firm Carlyle was chosen to build and operate a data center on Fort Bliss property.

The selection of Carlyle is conditional at this point, according to a release by Fort Bliss, and "at no projected cost to taxpayers."

The facility would be entirely financed, built, operated and decommissioned through the Army's Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) program. It is private capital that generates revenue which can be invested in other areas such as quality-of-life projects to improve conditions for soldiers and their families.

“Fort Bliss has been part of El Paso since 1848,” said Lt. Col. Jessica Rovero, a spokesperson for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss. “This project reflects that history – contributing to national security while honoring our commitment to this community.”

This project is expected to bring about 2,000 jobs and billions of dollars in private investment to El Paso.

The facility will be designed with "power and water solutions to minimize the impact on local infrastructure".

All the terms of the lease are subject to final negotiations by the Department of the Army, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Fort Bliss leadership, said a spokeswoman for Fort Bliss in a release.