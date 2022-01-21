GM to spend $6.5B, add 4,000 jobs at Michigan EV factories

By DAVID EGGERT and TOM KRISHER

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — General Motors is poised to announce next week major electric vehicle investments in Michigan. It plans to spend $6.5 billion and create up to 4,000 new jobs at two plants in the state. According to a meeting agenda, Michigan’s economic development board is expected to approve an incentives package on Tuesday. The Associated Press previously reported the Detroit automaker’s plan to partner in a joint venture to build a $2.5B electric vehicle battery factory in the Lansing area and add as many as 1,700 workers. GM also plans to spend $4 billion and create up to 2,300 jobs by designating an existing plant in Orion Township as its third electric-vehicle factory.