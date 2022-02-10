Venues are re-opening, pushing Coke sales up 10% in Q4

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Coca-Cola’s revenue rose 10% to $9.5 billion in the fourth quarter as coffee shops, movie theaters and other venues continued to reopen. The Atlanta-based beverage giant said the fourth quarter was the first time since the pandemic that away-from-home sales volumes were ahead of 2019 levels. Coke said its adjusted earnings fell 5% to 45 cents per share. That was better than Wall Street forecast. Analysts were expecting earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $8.98 billion, according to FactSet.