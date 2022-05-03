Hawaii Legislature passes bill raising minimum wage to $18

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have passed legislation that would hike the state’s minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2028, potentially the highest in the nation. Advocates say the raise is badly needed in a state that routinely tops lists for most expensive housing and cost of living. But some businesses are warning they will have to cut staff or even close because they won’t be able to afford the greater pay. The $18 minimum would be the highest dollar amount among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. However, some states automatically boost their minimum wage when the cost of living increases, meaning they could have a higher minimum in six years time given inflation.