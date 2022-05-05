Major companies stay mum on thorny abortion issue – for now

By HALELUYA HADERO and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would abolish a nationwide right to abortion has thrust major companies into what’s arguably the most divisive issue in American politics. But while some are signaling support for abortion rights, many want to stay out of it — at least for now. Some experts believe companies are holding off weighing in because they want to wait to see the court’s final ruling. But forming a corporate response on the thorny issue of abortion could prove to be challenging, especially in light of the reprisal that Disney faced in Florida and political pressure in states like Texas.