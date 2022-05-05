US hiring was likely strong again in April despite inflation

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the past year, America’s job market has run like a well-engineered machine, adding an impressive average of 540,000 workers a month despite a punishing inflation rate, Russia’s ruinous war against Ukraine, a still-risky pandemic, jittery financial markets and the prospect of much higher borrowing costs. Hiring gains have topped 400,000 every month since May 2021. And most economists think the winning streak has continued: They expect Friday’s jobs report for April to show that employers added 400,000 more jobs last month. They have also forecast that the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, a notch above a half-century low that was reached shortly before the pandemic struck two years ago.