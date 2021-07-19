Britt McHenry’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News is voluntarily dismissed

CNN - Business/Consumer

By Kerry Flynn, CNN Business

Britt McHenry’s sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News and one of the network’s on-air personalities, George “Tyrus” Murdoch, has been voluntarily dismissed by the parties involved.

“While FOX News is confident it would have prevailed in the lawsuit, we are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation,” Fox News Media said in a statement on Monday.

“Tyrus is pleased that the parties have reached a settlement in which the claims against him will be dismissed with prejudice,” said Tom Clare, Murdoch’s attorney. “Tyrus continues to dispute and deny the allegations made against him in the lawsuit and, consistent with that view, will not be making any financial payments.”

McHenry filed the lawsuit in 2019, alleging the company retaliated against her after she accused Murdoch of sexual harassment. McHenry and Murdoch were co-hosts on Fox News’ streaming service, Fox Nation. McHenry alleged Murdoch sent sexually suggestive text messages and sexually harassed her in person. The lawsuit said McHenry “received far fewer professional opportunities” after she reported Murdoch’s conduct.

At the time, Fox News defended its actions and Murdoch denied the allegations.

“I am very proud to have to stood up for my rights and hope that I have empowered other women to do the same,” McHenry told CNN Business on Monday. “Although I fully stand by the truth of my allegations, I am pleased to put this matter behind me and move forward with my career.”

The Daily Beast first reported the news of the suit’s dismissal. According to The Daily Beast, McHenry settled with Fox News and the terms of the settlement required her to leave the network and Fox Nation. But The Daily Beast also reported that she would continue to work as an on-air analyst for FOX 5, a Washington, D.C., affiliate.

— CNN’s Oliver Darcy contributed reporting

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.