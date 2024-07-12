Elon Musk’s X accused of breaching EU rules

By Olesya Dmitracova, CNN

London (CNN) — European regulators have charged Elon Musk’s X with breaching its sweeping Digital Services Act, accusing it of misleading users among other violations.

“Today we issue for the first time preliminary findings under the Digital Services Act,” Margrethe Vestager, a senior official at the European Commission, the European Union’s executive arm, said in a statement Friday. “In our view, X does not comply with the DSA in key transparency areas, by using dark patterns and thus misleading users, by failing to provide an adequate ad repository, and by blocking access to data for researchers.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

