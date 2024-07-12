Stop & Shop is closing 32 ‘underperforming’ locations. Here’s where
By Jordan Valinsky, CNN
New York (CNN) — Stop & Shop is closing 32 underperforming grocery stores across the US northeast as part of the company’s efforts to improve its financial performance.
Shoppers are also being squeezed by higher prices at the grocery store, with food prices experiencing modest upticks last month, according to the newest inflation report.
“Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand,” said the chain’s president Gordon Reid in a release.
Ahold Delhaize, the chain’s Dutch parent company, revealed the locations Friday adding that they will close in early November. The closures come amid a broader shake up in the US grocery industry including the rise of low-cost grocery brand Aldi, which plans to open open 800 locations. In addition, Kroger and Albertson’s announced plans for a $25 billion merger earlier this year. The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block it.
Ahold Delhaize announced in May at its investor day that store reductions were planned, but didn’t specify locations. The affected stores span all five states it has locations in, including 10 in New Jersey, eight in Massachusetts, seven in New York, five in Connecticut plus two locations in Rhode Island.
Stop & Shop said it “remains committed to serving its communities through other store locations, online shopping and home delivery services.” Employees impacted by the closures will be offered other opportunities in the company.
Following the closures, the 110-year-old chain said it will “continue to have a strong presence across its five-state footprint with more than 350 stores.” Stop & Shop has remodeled about half of its locations since 2018, with those refreshed stores “outperforming” the ones that haven’t been updated.
In addition to operating Stop & Shop, Ahold Delhaize owns Food Lion and Giant grocery stores in the US.
Here’s where the locations are closing:
Connecticut
100 Division St., Ansonia
72 Newtown Road, Danbury
855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford
1937 West Main St., Stamford
211 High St., Torrington
Massachusetts
932 North Montello St., Brockton
341 Plymouth St., Halifax
165 Needham St., Newton
24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke
36 New State Highway, Raynham
539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
415 Cooley St., Springfield
545 Lincoln St. Worcester
New Jersey
625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
1083 Inman Ave., Edison
1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison
1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township
4861 US Highway 9, Howell
2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson
1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg
581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway
505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
New York
2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn
294 Middle Country Road, Coram
2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale
132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon
7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw
Rhode Island
11 Commerce Way, Johnston
176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)
