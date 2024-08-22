New Walmart+ perk: Free Whoppers and discounted Burger King

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Walmart is hoping Burger King will give its subscription program a whopper of an advantage over Amazon.

The retailer is partnering with the fast-food chain to give members of its $98-a-year subscription program, Walmart+, a 25% discount on Burger King orders every day and free Whoppers every three months, both companies announced Thursday.

It’s the newest benefit for Walmart+, a 4-year-old program directly aimed at taking on Amazon Prime. It offers similar perks, including free shipping and same-day grocery delivery. Walmart has kept its annual price lower than Prime’s ($139) and has been adding benefits like this to match Amazon’s in an attempt to match its dominance.

For Burger King, the partnership provides the company another way to attract fast food customers – many of whom have been balking at higher prices.

“This unique benefit is designed to save members time and money, catering to their fast-paced lifestyles where grocery shopping, meal planning and cooking may not always be feasible,” Walmart said in a press release. Adding the Burger King benefit “serves as a practical, cost-effective solution to accommodate dining preferences and busy schedules.”

Accessing the deals requires Walmart+ members to link accounts with a free Burger King Royal Perks profile, and the discount only applies to orders made through the burger chain’s app. The free Whopper benefit will begin in September, while the 25% discount starts immediately.

Amazon and Walmart don’t specifically break out membership numbers for either of their programs, but according to third-party analysis, Walmart is significantly trailing — 29 million members to Amazon’s 184 million members.

Two years ago, Amazon partnered with GrubHub to give Prime members the food delivery app’s subscription program for free. The deal that was recently renewed.

