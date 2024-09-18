Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day: Here are the deals to relish

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day, with some of the biggest chains offering some much-needed discounts amid consumer complaints about rising prices.

McDonald’s, the biggest company, is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers when they’re ordered in its app – about 45 cents more than what the chain’s original hamburger cost in 1948. It’s part of company’s string of deals to kickstart slumping sales, including recently extending its popular $5 value meal until December.

Fast food has been a low-profit margin business with little customer loyalty. Chains have been unveiling big giveaways, typically tied to their mobile apps, to help drive business and develop more repeat customers.

And McDonald’s isn’t the only burger chain to offer deals. Wendy’s is selling a junior bacon cheeseburger for just one cent through September 22, as long as you buy something else from the menu on its app. Also, Burger King is giving away a free cheeseburger as long as you buy something else that costs at least $1 through its app.

Smaller chains are offering similar deals, too. Jack in the Box is tossing in a “Jumbo Jack” cheeseburger with a $1 purchase on its app, and the Carl’s Jr. app is offering a half-priced double cheeseburger. White Castle is offering a buy one, get one deal on its Cheese Sliders in the app with the code “SAYCHEESE.”

Smashburger, which just unveiled a new logo and menu, is selling $5 cheeseburgers (which typically cost more than $7) with the code “BURGERDAY” on its app or in-store, as well as offering a vegetarian alternative. Plus, it’s giving a “bounce-back coupon” to anyone that orders the deal so customers can come back and get 50% off any burger or sandwich on a future visit.

McDonald’s pricey burgers have become a flashpoint of criticism and a symbol of elevated fast food prices. Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, wrote in an open letter posted to the company’s website in May that the company’s franchisees needed to avoid one-off price hikes that hurt the company’s reputation. And he noted that prices haven’t risen nearly as much as people think.

Still, customers have turned their backs on fast food companies, shifting to casual dining chains like Applebee’s and Chili’s, which many customers believe offer more value.

So deals are particularly crucial to fast food companies at the moment to lure customers back.

