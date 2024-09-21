GM to begin laying off about 1,700 workers at Kansas plant, WARN notice shows

Reuters

(Reuters) — General Motors (GM) will begin laying off 1,695 workers at its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice earlier this week.

The first of two rounds of layoffs will begin Nov. 18 and will include the temporary layoff of 686 full-time workers and the termination of 250 temporary employees, Automotive News reported on Saturday citing a company filing to the state of Kansas.

Starting Jan. 12, 759 full-time workers will be temporarily laid off, the report added.

GM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the details of the latest layoffs.

Earlier in May, GM had said that it would pause production of the Cadillac XT4 after January 2025 in Kansas, resulting in layoffs of production employees until production resumes in late 2025 for both the Bolt EV and XT4 on the same assembly line.

The company had also said in August that it was laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees at its software and service units worldwide.

