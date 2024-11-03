This election is so divisive, some companies have gone silent even on basic civics

By Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN

(CNN) — Ahead of the 2020 election, Nike released a star-studded get-out-the-vote campaign called “You Can’t Stop Our Voice.” The video starts with a mash-up of some of the biggest sports stars, including LeBron James and Naomi Osaka, and ends with them wearing shirts emblazoned with “VOTE.”

Nike wasn’t alone. Under Armour launched the digital campaign “Run to Vote,” which showed runners wearing its sports apparel and offered resources to register to vote on its website. Absolut Vodka released “Vote First, Drink Second,” the brand’s first video advertisement in years. The company also gave its employees the day off to vote.

But in 2024, in an election cycle as divisive as ever, these same companies and many more have been less active in encouraging voting. Splashy and star-studded advertisements simply aren’t there.

While Nike didn’t release a digital campaign for 2024, the sports apparel giant says it has partnered with the nonpartisan groups Time to Vote and When We All Vote and allowed for employees to take time off to vote.

“NIKE, Inc. has a strong history of providing U.S. employees with the resources and time they need to vote. We provide eligible U.S. employees paid time off options to ensure everyone has the time, access and opportunity to cast their ballot,” the company told CNN in a statement.

Under Armour and Absolut did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Sitting on the sidelines during this election might be a sound business decision, as 52% of Americans say they have boycotted a brand because it stayed silent on a political issue, or bought from or avoided brands based on their politics, according to a report from public-relations firm Edelman. That’s up 2 percentage points from 2023.

Despite the nonpartisan nature of get-out-the-vote campaigns, companies may view any appearance of being political as a risk not worth taking.

“There is literally no return on investment for getting involved in politics because you’re going to piss on half your audience regardless of what side you choose,” said Peter Shankman of marketing company BluShark Digital. “Even if you don’t choose a side, no one’s going to say, ‘Wow, I’m going to switch my shoe brand or sneaker brand because they want me to vote.’”

Some smaller brands don’t mind the attention

Not all of Corporate America has been quiet about encouraging voting. Some brands have found success and acceptance from their consumers with a get-out-the-vote campaign this election season.

Online sleepwear company Petite Plume has created a line of pajamas with embroidered slogans like “Vote” and “Future President” and “Future Voter” for its children’s collection. The company also donates 20% of proceeds from the sales of their custom line to I Am a Voter, a nonpartisan organization aiming to educate and mobilize voters.

The key for Petite Plume has been remaining neutral while encouraging voter engagement.

“We’ve been very careful not to lean in any direction,” said Emily Hikade, the company’s founder. “I think most of our customers realize how important it is to get out to vote right now, more than ever make your voice heard — irrelevant and not withstanding of who you’re voting for.”

Away, a luggage and travel accessories brand, went the extra mile with its efforts to support voting. The company created I Am a Voter suitcases in partnership with the nonpartisan group and turned 15 of its stores into voter registration sites on National Voter Registration Day.

“Any time a brand takes a stand, there’s an inherent risk. But for us, it’s a question of authenticity,” said Jen Rubio, CEO and co-founder of Away, in an email to CNN. “Getting involved with voter engagement aligns deeply with our values. This isn’t about pushing any particular viewpoint; it’s about supporting the fundamental right to participate.”

The key to making get-out-the-vote work for brands is knowing their audience, says Shankman. A brand with a large percentage of like-minded customers will easily embrace the brand’s messaging.

“No one is saying you’re not allowed to feel passionate about this coming election,” said Shankman. “But understand that not everyone who uses your company or buys your product is going to think the same way you do. I’d never tell a client to get into politics, but if they’re going to do it, at least understand your audience.”

