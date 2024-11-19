Jaguar is changing its iconic logo

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Jaguar has unveiled a new logo that emphasizes its posh British pronunciation as it transitions into a “new era” that emphasizes its upcoming all-electric vehicle lineup.

The 102-year-old luxury automaker is replacing its former logo, resplendent in all capital letters, with a new one that is supposed to be a “powerful celebration of modernism,” the company announced Tuesday.

It’s also a little less of the American “Jag-wahr,” and a bit more of the traditional “Jag-you-are,” as it’s said across the pond.

Perhaps best known for its pricey race cars and luxurious sedans, Jaguar has stripped itself down to one model in the US, the F-Pace SUV, and stopped selling cars entirely in the British market as it tries to re-invent itself as an electric vehicle maker.

The first electric vehicle after the company’s re-imagining is planned to go into production in 2026.

The gold-colored Jaguar letters, designed with a custom font, are spaced out and in lowercase, except for “G” and “U,” which the company says demonstrates the “unexpected by seamlessly blending upper and lowercase characters in visual harmony.”

Other changes to Jaguar’s branding include a redesigned pouncing cat logo, called the “Leaper,” and a new monogram that incorporates the “J” and “R” in the brand name. Car and Driver reports that the Leaper, which has adorned its cars for several decades, is being eliminated in favor of the badge.

“This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience,” said Gerry McGovern, Jaguar Land Rover’s chief creative officer, in a press release.

He even joked a press event that Jaguar has “not been sniffing the white stuff — this is real,” according to Car Dealer Magazine.

What all the new branding will look like on the cars will be unveiled at a Miami Art Week event on December 2.

