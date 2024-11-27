FTC opens wide-ranging antitrust probe into Microsoft

By Elisabeth Buchwald and Clare Duffy, CNN

New York (CNN) — Microsoft is set to go under the microscope of the nation’s top antitrust watchdog, the Federal Trade Commission, which is launching a sweeping investigation into the tech giant’s practices.

The FTC, in a letter sent to Microsoft, demanded that it hand over information to assist in the agency’s investigation, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The FTC and Microsoft declined to comment.

The probe was first reported by Bloomberg.

Microsoft’s business is wide-ranging. It has quickly become a leading player in the emerging artificial intelligence space, thanks to an investment in OpenAI and its own AI system, Copilot, which built on the company’s existing cloud computing, enterprise software, gaming and device businesses.

And the company has faced antitrust concerns before. European officials earlier this year considered a formal investigation of Microsoft’s OpenAI partnership, part of a wider effort to assess competition in the AI field, although the probe never materialized.

Microsoft also battled FTC resistance to its $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard, which closed in October 2023. The agency had argued the merger would give Microsoft a monopoly in video game publishing, which the company denied.

The investigation comes just months before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House. Trump hasn’t yet announced whom he plans to nominate to lead the FTC, but he is all but certain to replace the agency’s current chair, Lina Khan.

The new administration could also toss out any current FTC investigations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

