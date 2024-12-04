By Juliana Liu, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — OnlyFans, a popular subscription-based website known for its sexually explicit content, has quietly become accessible in China after previously being blocked by government censors.

Social media users posting on X noticed the site was working as early as a week ago, and checks by CNN Thursday confirmed that accounts could be viewed in China.

GreatFire.org, an organization that monitors Internet freedom in China, says OnlyFans became unblocked on November 29. The site has previously been intermittently available within China, but usually for much shorter periods of time.

Beijing generally blocks access to thousands of websites at any given time, including those that host pornography, which is illegal in the country. The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward sexually explicit content.

News that OnlyFans is now accessible in China has been welcomed online. Users posting on social media platform Weibo are joking that the government is offering job opportunities for fresh graduates struggling in a grim employment market, suggesting they could start selling content on the site.

“Isn’t this another measure to provide employment,” said one post.

“This is a good company that gives creators 90% of the income! Isn’t it better than actual work??” said another.

The unemployment rate for people in the 16-24 age group, excluding students, measured 17.1% in October, slightly less than the high released in August, according to official figures. China’s youth jobless rate hit record highs last year before the data was suspended and reintroduced using a different methodology.

And even though OnlyFans is best known for sexual content, some creators post music or fitness videos. Last year, it launched a porn-free online streaming service featuring comedy- and sports-oriented shows.

