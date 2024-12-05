Skip to Content
Boeing plea deal rejected by judge

Published 11:02 AM

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — A federal judge on Thursday rejected a plea agreement Boeing reached with the US government, sending the sides back to the drawing board to determine a workable punishment after Boeing pleaded guilty to deceiving the Federal Aviation Administration ahead of two fatal 737 Max crashes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

