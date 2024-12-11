Skip to Content
Meta donates $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund in latest step to mend relationship

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

New York (CNN) — Meta has donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund, the company confirmed to CNN.

It comes two weeks after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump privately at Mar-a-Lago. The donation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Zuckerberg is angling for a more active role in the incoming administration, which could involve shaping tech policy. It’s a major reversal from nearly four years ago when Meta banned Trump from its platforms after the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

