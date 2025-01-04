Amit Yoran, cybersecurity executive and entrepreneur, has died at 54

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Amit Yoran, the CEO and chairman of cybersecurity firm Tenable Holdings, died Friday after a battle with cancer, according to a company announcement. He was 54.

“Amit was not only a visionary leader but also a guiding force who profoundly impacted our industry, our company, our culture, and our community,” said Bridgett Paradise, Tenable’s chief people and culture officer, in a message to employees on Saturday.

Yoran took a medical leave of absence on December 5, the company said. He served as the company’s CEO since 2016 and led the company when it went public in 2018.

Before joining Maryland-based Tenable, Yoran served as president of RSA Security, a computer and network security company, and founded NetWitness, a threat detection and response platform. In 1998, Yoran co-founded Virginia-based Riptech Inc., which used sensor networks to protect government and corporate computers from attacks.

In 2003, Yoran was named director of the newly created Homeland Security Department’s National Cyber Security Division. He resigned from the position after one year.

Yoran was often interviewed on cable news, where he would discuss cybersecurity and data collection. In March 2023, Yoran was interviewed on CNN about the US government possibly banning TikTok due to data collection concerns.

“His passion for cybersecurity, his strategic vision, and his ability to inspire those around him have shaped Tenable’s culture and mission. His legacy will continue to guide us as we move forward,” said Art Coviello, who will become chairman and is Tenable’s lead independent director.

During Yoran’s absence, Tenable Holdings’ board appointed CFO Steve Vintz and COO Mark Thurmond as co-CEOs. The company said Vintz and Thurmond will continue to lead the company while Tenable searches for a permanent CEO.

