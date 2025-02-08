OMB head Russell Vought takes over as CFPB as acting head, DOGE team deletes X account

By Matt Egan, CNN

(CNN) — Russell Vought took over as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Friday night and officials from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency deleted the banking watchdog’s X account, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

Vought’s new role, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, came a day after he was confirmed by the US Senate to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

The source told CNN that DOGE officials have been granted administrative access to CFPB systems, including content management system, back-end systems for the bureau’s website and the active directory of personnel.

“CFPB RIP,” Musk tweeted out on Friday afternoon with a tombstone emoji.

The DOGE team took control of the CFPB’s X account and deleted it on Friday night, the source said.

The CFPB’s homepage appears to have been deleted, displaying a “404 page not found” message at the top. However, other parts of the website appear to be functioning.

“Everyone is just dismayed and angry,” the source said of the mood inside the CFPB.

Neither the White House nor the CFPB have responded to CNN’s requests for comment.

