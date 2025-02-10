Kanye West is selling $20 T-shirts with swastikas

By Jordan Valinsky and Hadas Gold, CNN

New York (CNN) — Kanye West is currently selling T-shirts with swastikas on his website, capping off a wild, hate-filled week for the rapper highlighted by posts on his X account.

The website received fresh promotion Sunday when West, who changed his name to Ye, bought a local TV ad during the Super Bowl, appearing to show him sitting at the dentist’s office while recording a 30-second spot on an iPhone to push people to his Yeezy website.

Although it aired during the Super Bowl, it wasn’t a national ad on Fox and only viewers in a few markets saw it, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Fox, which didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment, doesn’t have control over all the commercials that air on its affiliates.

Shopify, the online platform that is handling orders of the $20 T-shirts, didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

For the past few days, West has spewed virulently antisemitic, homophobic and misogynistic hate speech via his X account to his more than 32 million followers. Celebrities, Jewish groups, anti-hate organizations and other X accounts had pleaded with Elon Musk’s X platform to take action.

Some of West’s X posts had visibility limitations placed on them, including those with homophobic statements and another one advocating for violence against Jews. A note attached to some posts said. “This post may violate X’s rules against hateful conduct,” adding that the post “can’t be replied to, shared or liked.”

The Anti-Defamation League on Monday sharply criticized West.

“The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy,” the ADL said in a statement posted on X. “There’s no excuse for this kind of behavior.”

On Sunday evening, West seemed to deactivate his own account. “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent, It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board,” he posted.

West was previously suspended in 2022 from what was then Twitter for what Musk said at the time was “incitement to violence.” It was reinstated in July 2023.

West shared on a podcast last week that he was previously misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder but instead has autism. West said the diagnosis has helped him better understand himself.

West’s previous controversial comments have ended several business relationships, including with Gap and Adidas. In 2022, several people who were once close to the artist told CNN that he has long been fascinated by Hitler and once wanted to name an album after the former Nazi leader.

