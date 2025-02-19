Trump administration moves to kill New York City’s congestion pricing

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

New York (CNN) — The Trump administration is moving ahead with its plan to kill New York City’s congestion pricing – a controversial program designed to help raise millions in critical infrastructure funding.

In a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the Department of Transportation would rescind the agreement, effectively ending the tolling structure which went into effect early this year.

“New York State’s congestion pricing plan is a slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners,” Duffy wrote in his letter. “Every American should be able to access New York City regardless of their economic means. It shouldn’t be reserved for an elite few.”

The program, which went into effect on January 5, created a $9 toll for drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street during peak traffic hours and $2.25 overnight to enter Manhattan below 60th Street, known as the congestion relief zone.

It also created discounts for lower-income drivers and exemptions for others. The effort, which has been in the works for decades, was supposed to help raise millions of dollars in funding for the city’s aging transportation infrastructure and help ease congestion in some of the city’s most clogged streets.

In his letter, Duffy argued the city’s tolling system contradicts the federal highway program, which does not allow tolling on roads built with federal funds unless Congress provides an exemption.

“Commuters using the highway system to enter New York City have already financed the construction and improvement of these highways through the payment of gas taxes and other taxes. But now the toll program leaves drivers without any free highway alternative, and instead, takes more money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways.”

Duffy also said the program fails to provide an alternative for people who do not have a choice but to drive into the city. It is not clear from the letter when the federal government will end the program.

The move was met by an immediate legal challenge in New York. Jano Lieber, chair and chief executive of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which is in charge of managing the toll program, called the move a “baseless effort” to remove benefits the program has already delivered – including a decrease in traffic, faster travel times and increased speeds for emergency vehicles.

The agency said it has filed suit in federal court to stop the order.

“It’s mystifying that after four years and 4,000 pages of federally-supervised environmental review – and barely three months after giving final approval to the Congestion Relief Program – USDOT would seek to totally reverse course,” Lieber said.

Hochul decried the Trump administration’s move Wednesday and promised legal action.

“We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king,” Hochul said. “The MTA has initiated legal proceedings in the Southern District of New York to preserve this critical program. We’ll see you in court.”

Opposition to the program caused some political headaches for Hochul, who initially delayed its implementation until after the presidential election out of fear it could endanger Democrats in battleground districts outside the city, where the program is unpopular.

Despite the opposition, there is some early evidence the program could be working.

While car traffic has decreased, more people visited lower Manhattan business areas, according to preliminary data from the MTA.

Around 1.2 million fewer vehicles entered the zone in January, a 7.5% drop from January 2024, according to the MTA. It took up to 30% less time during rush hour to get across bridges and through tunnels into lower Manhattan that month. Drive times across 34th Street – one of the city’s most congested areas – were cut nearly in half.

In January, around 36 million people visited business districts in the zone, according to the data – about 1.5 million people more than January 2024. Attendance at Broadway shows also rose 17% in January annually, despite predictions that congestion pricing would hurt Broadway.

President Donald Trump, whose Manhattan home is in the center of the congestion zone, had also made his dislike of the program clear, vowing to kill the toll soon after he took office.

