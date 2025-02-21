Coinbase says SEC will drop case that ‘could have killed the crypto industry in America’

By David Goldman, CNN

(CNN) — Coinbase, America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said Friday that the Trump administration has agreed to drop a major lawsuit that would have broad ramifications for the crypto industry. It comes as the new Trump administration has promised to deregulate digital currencies like bitcoin.

The Securities and Exchange Commission in June 2023 sued Coinbase for allegedly acting as an unregistered broker. The SEC filed a similar suit against overseas rival Binance that month, too – and the company and regulator last week agreed to pause legal proceedings in that case.

In its lawsuit, the SEC had claimed Coinbase unlawfully made billions of dollars by acting as an exchange, broker, and clearing agency “without having registered any of those functions with the Commission as required by law.”

Coinbase said the SEC is expected to approve the dismissal of its litigation next week, and the regulator would not charge the company any fees or fines.

The SEC did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s nominee for SEC Chair, Paul Atkins, is expected to regulate crypto with a significantly lighter touch than Gary Gensler, who led the commission under the Biden administration. Although Trump previously dismissed crypto as a scam, the president reversed his position during the campaign and vowed to embrace it. On his third day in office, Trump signed an executive action aimed at easing up on crypto regulations.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong praised the SEC’s move to drop its lawsuit in a post on X Friday, saying its fight against the regulator was aimed at preserving the rights of the industry as a whole – not just the company’s.

“Caving to their demands could have killed the crypto industry in America,” Armstrong said. “If we had caved, it would have dramatically limited the scope of which crypto assets were allowed in the US, and pushed the industry further offshore, into the shadows.”

It’s a claim Armstrong had made before, and former President Joe Biden’s SEC at the time pushed back, saying it was not forcing Coinbase to delist assets. Armstrong claimed Coinbase was not in violation of any law, and the SEC overreached in its effort to rein in its efforts.

“Regulators are supposed to enforce the law, but they can’t make up new laws on the spot if they don’t like the current ones, or weaponize a lack of clarity in the law,” he said in his post on X Friday. “I have to give credit here to the Trump administration.”

