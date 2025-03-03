Today is the last day to order these 13 Starbucks drinks

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Pour one out for the espresso Frappuccino. And another for the iced matcha lemonade. And another for several other Starbucks drinks that the coffee chain is eliminating from its menu.

Monday marks the final day 13 drinks will be served at Starbucks as the company looks to slim down its menu by 30%, speed up operations and boost its profitability as the turnaround plan concocted by CEO Brian Niccol continues to take shape. He also recently cut around 1,100 corporate jobs.

Starbucks explained last week that the drinks facing the axe “aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are like other beverages on our menu.” Removing them will “help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company,” according to a press release. The changes go into effect Tuesday.

Frappuccinos are the biggest victim of Starbucks’ slim down, with about 40% of the frozen, coffee-like milkshakes being removed resulting in the reduction of non-seasonal flavors from 21 to 12. The options being evicted include:

espresso

caffeé vanilla

java chip

white chocolate mocha

chai crème

caramel ribbon crunch crème

double chocolaty chip crème

chocolate cookie crumble crème

white chocolate crème

Apart from those, here’s what else being cut:

iced matcha lemonade

white hot chocolate

Royal English breakfast latte

honey almond milk flat white

Despite the reductions, Starbucks is actually adding a few items for as part of its Spring menu. New drinks include an iced lavender cream oatmilk matcha and a lavender crème Frappuccino.

Niccol has an enacted a number of changes to chain. He eliminated the olive oil drinks, brought back a company tradition of baristas doodling on cups and added self-serve milk and sugar stations.

