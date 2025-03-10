The Washington Post is reinventing its newsroom as it struggles to retain subscribers

By Liam Reilly, CNN

(CNN) — The Washington Post announced a major “reinvention” of its newsroom Monday, as the ailing Jeff Bezos-owned publication looks to grow its dwindling subscription numbers.

Less than one week after its billionaire owner introduced a “significant shift” to the paper’s opinion section, Matt Murray, the Post’s executive editor, announced a flurry of changes. In an email obtained by CNN, he said the newsroom will reorganize and reallocate resources to “evolve with reader habits.”

According to Murray’s email, the changes include separating its digital and print workflows while building out its central news hub, reorganizing several news departments, and beefing up WP Ventures, previously referred to as “the third newsroom,” a budding project that will see the Post expand its social media presence and create new commercial opportunities.

The email said the paper must become “obsessed with engagement” and become “a reader’s news organization,” not a “writer’s paper.” To meet “all audiences where they are,” Murray wrote that the Post will produce less commodity news, instead offering a “greater variety of story formats and a sharper focus.”

Murray’s mandate will see the Post become a digital-first news organization. While the publisher’s newspaper will remain, the paper will refocus its central news desk on its digital products. This includes adding a head of print to silo print production from the rest of the newsroom — though Murray noted the new role will ensure a “lively, robust, visually strong and engaging” print edition.

Meanwhile, the National section will be split, with one section focused on Politics and Government and another on National reporting. Most reporters currently covering politics will shift to the former section, which will include reporters from the Economics and Economic Policy team, while the new National team will cover notable issues and figures outside of the capital.

Other beats are similarly being folded into a larger section: Business, Technology, Health & Science, and Climate are all being combined into a new department focused on “the frontiers of the 21st century,” Murray said in the email.

In addition to these changes, Murray said the Post is finally looking to add personnel to WP Ventures, a project created by Will Lewis, the Post’s chief executive and publisher. Lewis has hailed WP Ventures, which he first announced in June, as a “definitive step away from the ‘one size fits all’ approach and moving towards meeting our audiences where they are.”

Staunching their losses

Although the Post has largely remained tight-lipped on the initiative, it has previously said WP Ventures’ aim is to “strengthen our business by increasing the profitability of our new products and experiences that drive habit and are worth paying for,” making the project’s mandate clear: to win back readers.

Last month, Bezos overhauled the paper’s Opinion section, leading to at least 75,000 readers ending their subscriptions and the resignation of Opinions editor David Shipley, NPR reported. This followed a reported loss of 250,000 subscribers — and the resignation of three editorial board members — after Bezos blocked an op-ed that endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris for president in October.

As the second newsroom, the Opinion section is a much smaller, less costly operation than the newsroom and WP Ventures. Yet the section will now publish fewer pieces with a much slimmer editorial margin.

To make matters worse, the New York Times on Monday reported that Ruth Marcus, an associate editor and columnist for the Post, became the latest staffer to resign after Lewis rejected a column on Bezos’ changes.

“Will’s decision to not (…) run the column that I wrote respectfully dissenting from Jeff’s edict — something that I have not experienced in almost two decades of column-writing — underscores that the traditional freedom of columnists to select the topics they wish to address and say what they think has been dangerously eroded,” Marcus wrote in an email to Bezos and Lewis obtained by the Times.

As Murray recently reminded staff, editorial sections are “traditionally the provenance of the owner at news organizations.”

Still, it’s highly unusual for a publication’s owner to dictate its op-ed section. While both Opinion and op-ed are separate from the Post’s newsroom, Marcus’ resignation highlights the ironic contrast between the newsroom — which is placing an onus on meeting its progressive audiences where they are — and the paper’s owner — whose changes are already muzzling the very writers Post readers go to the paper for.

